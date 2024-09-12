Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $69.35 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

