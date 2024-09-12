Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,766,000 after purchasing an additional 129,472 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

