Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 380 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $79.91 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.