Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA) Shares Down 1.3%

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 218.60 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.92). Approximately 52,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 40,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.96).

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.41 million, a P/E ratio of 286.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 206.69.

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Company Profile

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

