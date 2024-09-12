Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,331 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,616% compared to the typical daily volume of 602 call options.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 2.6 %

HASI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.40. 432,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

