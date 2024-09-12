Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Reduced by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,005 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,501 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,931,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5,567.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 897,805 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 64,339 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

