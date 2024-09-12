Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Innoviz Technologies by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 47,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 85.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 338.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Innoviz Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

