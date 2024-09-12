GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Short Interest Update

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,400 shares, an increase of 15,557.1% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 602,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GRI Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.23% of GRI Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GRI Bio alerts:

GRI Bio Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GRI Bio stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 4.43. GRI Bio has a one year low of 0.40 and a one year high of 161.98.

About GRI Bio

GRI Bio ( NASDAQ:GRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -4.92 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.