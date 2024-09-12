GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

Shares of CVE GPV traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.80. 10,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.48. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$5.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$47.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.99.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.32) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.85 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 84.74% and a negative return on equity of 120.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post 0.0647549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

