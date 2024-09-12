Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Down 17.4%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) dropped 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 3,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
Gray Television Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $760.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
