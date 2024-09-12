GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Down 85.3% in August

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,272. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -4.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.
About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF
