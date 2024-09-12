GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Down 85.3% in August

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,272. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -4.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

Get GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.