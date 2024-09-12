Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 56.70 ($0.74). 758,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.36. The stock has a market cap of £286.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,780.30 and a beta of 0.31. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 56.30 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 93.30 ($1.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Wednesday.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

