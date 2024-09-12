Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) is Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s Largest Position

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up 10.2% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.93% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $52,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,498,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.99 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.