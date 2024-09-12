Gold Fields Limited to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Gold Fields has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.3% per year over the last three years. Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

NYSE:GFI opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

