Gnosis (GNO) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for approximately $148.30 or 0.00256479 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $384.03 million and $2.21 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

