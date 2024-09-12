Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.34

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 218728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

