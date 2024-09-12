Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.92 and last traded at $32.88. 106,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 625,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

