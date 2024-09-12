Glencore (LON:GLEN) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 530 to GBX 500. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Glencore traded as low as GBX 365.15 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 365.50 ($4.78), with a volume of 238481875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370.05 ($4.84).

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.54) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 516.25 ($6.75).

In other Glencore news, insider Martin J. Gilbert acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £12,270 ($16,045.51). Corporate insiders own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of £45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,382.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 421.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 439.97.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

