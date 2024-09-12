Gifto (GTO) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

Gifto (GTO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Gifto has a market cap of $18.33 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gifto has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,167,539 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gifto (GFT) is a Web3 blockchain solution introduced in 2017, focusing on digital gifting through blockchain presents like NFTs, including e-cards, generative art, and red envelopes. While the specific founders are not mentioned, the platform is designed to combine the gifting experience with blockchain technology’s benefits. The native token, $GFT, is used for various purposes within the Gifto ecosystem. It allows users to stake and earn rewards, facilitates trading and investments through the Gifto Wallet, and enables creators to monetize their NFTs in the Gifto Store. Additionally, $GFT plays a role in charity, with a portion of its annual inflation donated to Binance Charity to support education and combat poverty. This makes $GFT a versatile token within Gifto’s platform, serving multiple functions from staking to social responsibility initiatives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

