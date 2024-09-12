GICTrade Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $91.23 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001612 BTC on exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $91.23 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GICTrade alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.91903531 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GICTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GICTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.