George Weston Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

George Weston Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$224.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of C$29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$144.41 and a 52 week high of C$224.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$213.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$195.87.

Get George Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WN shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$229.67.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total value of C$33,376.50. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total value of C$33,376.50. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$221.48, for a total transaction of C$1,107,420.50. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,300 shares of company stock worth $136,049 and have sold 16,454 shares worth $3,598,502. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.