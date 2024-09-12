Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.78.

Get Genpact alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Genpact

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $38.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. Genpact has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,881,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218,526 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 241,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 39,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genpact by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 70,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.