Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

GXE opened at C$0.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$155.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 3.56.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.1399549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$71,000.00. 7.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

