Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 3.9%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 647,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,592,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 158.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 47,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.
