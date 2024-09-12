Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Trading 9.1% Higher

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.90 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.28 ($0.51). 398,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 517,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Wednesday.
Gaming Realms Stock Performance
Gaming Realms Company Profile
Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.
