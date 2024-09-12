Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.60

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.55, with a volume of 149505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,564,000 after purchasing an additional 350,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,910,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 781,906 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

