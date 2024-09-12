FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 64,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 57,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 572,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 148,402 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

