Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Raised to $15.00 at B. Riley

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Funko alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Funko

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Funko has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $10.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $552.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $56,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,201.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,027,295 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,208. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $67,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.