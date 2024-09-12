Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

FULT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FULT

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $334.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 21.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 143,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.