FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) CEO Sells $1,346,610.15 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSCO opened at $6.33 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

