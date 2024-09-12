FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) CEO Sells $1,346,610.15 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of FSCO opened at $6.33 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
