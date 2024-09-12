Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 330 ($4.32) price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FDEV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
