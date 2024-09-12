Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Freshpet worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Freshpet Stock Up 1.8 %

Freshpet stock opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.77. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $143.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 764.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

