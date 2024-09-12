Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $20.54

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $20.03. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 34,753 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 325,439 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 27.4% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 10.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

