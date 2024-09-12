Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.30

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 172912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.