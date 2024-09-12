Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 996 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Garmin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $939,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,541,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,799,000 after acquiring an additional 58,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,021,000 after acquiring an additional 54,001 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,739 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $182.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $184.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Garmin

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.