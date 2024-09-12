Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 2.4% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 108,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 358,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.38.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

