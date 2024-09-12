Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 205.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,100,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,049,000 after buying an additional 542,492 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,697,000 after buying an additional 3,101,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,490,000 after buying an additional 130,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after buying an additional 327,895 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.78.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

