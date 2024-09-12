Fortis (TSE:FTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.56

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$61.56 and last traded at C$61.34, with a volume of 1471617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.10.

Fortis Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.16.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 3.3416115 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.46, for a total value of C$1,187,493.18. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

