Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Holdings Decreased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,889,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296,695 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $306,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 123.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Price Performance

NYSE FTS opened at $44.76 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.431 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 73.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th.

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

