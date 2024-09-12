Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $26,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $83.27.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.