Forsta AP Fonden Sells 43,900 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.37.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of -420.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.