Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,272,143,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,466,885.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,466,885.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

Synopsys Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $481.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.62 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $541.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.49.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

