Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $927,298,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,674,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $874,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $171.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $175.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.70 and a 200 day moving average of $155.51.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

