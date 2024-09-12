Forsta AP Fonden Has $60 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.5% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $59,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 30,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 47,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $242.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

