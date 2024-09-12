Forsta AP Fonden Has $50.15 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $50,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,480,000 after purchasing an additional 416,099 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $10,721,252. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.6 %

Intuit stock opened at $643.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $637.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

