Forsta AP Fonden Has $35.43 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,518,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,884,000 after buying an additional 493,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $337,463,000 after buying an additional 194,070 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

LOW stock opened at $247.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

