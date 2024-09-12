Forsta AP Fonden Has $23.44 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,105. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,109.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of REGN opened at $1,141.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,119.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,023.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.