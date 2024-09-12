Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $74.89

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.89, but opened at $76.90. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $76.90, with a volume of 364 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $667.68 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 5.27% of Formula Systems (1985) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

