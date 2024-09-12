Flare Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $702.51 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Flare has a market cap of $702.51 million and $2.87 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,493,473,884 coins and its circulating supply is 48,250,836,242 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,486,715,059.02588 with 48,228,693,911.41735 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01432226 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $4,293,959.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

