First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
